Stereo vision camera provides 3D information from 20 centimeters away

IDS Imaging Development Systems introduces a new 3D camera in the Ensenso product line. With its compact, industrial-grade design and the combination of a very short working distance and a large field of view, the Ensenso B is particularly suitable for bin-picking applications. Thanks to its high depth of field, it is able to capture objects over a large area and to localize all parts in a container at once, for example. This optimizes the pick-and-place process and facilitates the emptying of containers. The stereo vision camera is now available in series production.

The great strength of Ensenso B lies in the very precise detection of objects at close range. It provides a wide field of view and an impressively high depth of field. More specifically, this means that the area in which an object is sharply imaged is unusually large. At a distance of 30 centimeters between the camera and the object, the Z-accuracy is approx. 0.1 millimeters. The maximum working distance is 2 meters.

The housing, which accommodates two 5 MP color cameras from IDS, a pattern projector, and all the electronics, is completely enclosed. This simplifies the cabling. Ensenso B complies with protection class IP65/67, which is an advantage in demanding operating conditions. With dimensions of just 120 x 56 x 104 millimeters,, the new 3D camera’s design is also very space-saving. This makes it ideal for use on a robot arm, for example.

Interested parties will be able to experience the capabilities of the new 3D camera at the VISION trade fair in Stuttgart, Germany, in October. IDS exhibits at booth 8C60 and presents the camera in a practice-oriented demo system.

The Ensenso B will also play an important role in the next video session on the company’s own Vision Channel, which addresses the topic of “Full-featured 360° 3D point clouds using a multi-camera setup” on 24 September.