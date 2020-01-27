2.5G Base-T Ethernet RJ45 connectors available at Heilind

Heilind Electronics, an authorized distributor for Stewart Connector, has expanded its selection of industrial Ethernet interconnects with the company’s 2.5G RJ45 connectors.

As Ethernet evolves in the central office to mobile devices, Stewart provides the versatility and reliability needed for any IoT application where 1G and 2.5G Base-T Ethernet connectivity is required. Supporting speeds from 10/100BT through 2.5G, Stewart’s RJ45 connectors are designed to address crosstalk and return loss issues that are commonly found in 2.5G applications. These connectors also support PoE applications from 15 W to 100 W.

The Cat5e connectors are offered in 8 position, 8 contact configurations, with shielded units available. Additional options include 30u and 50u inches of gold plating on the contact mating area, as well as multiple port and LED configurations.

Stewart Connector’s 2.5G RJ45 connectors are used in a wide range of applications, including networking equipment, IOT devices, servers, printers and next-generation systems.

