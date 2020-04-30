STM MCU development software now on GitHub

STMicroelectronics is now publishing STM32Cube embedded software on GitHub, the popular cloud-based service, to open the STM32 embedded software offer to collaborative and community-friendly development and leverage faster, more efficient distribution of updates.

Publishing all STM32Cube original code through GitHub lets users of more than 1000 STM32 Arm Cortex-M microcontroller variants and heterogeneous Cortex-M/-A microprocessors easily store, manage, track, and control their code. GitHub features such as Pull requests promote co-development, enabling the community to propose alternate solutions and new features taking advantage of GitHub’s change-handling structures. In addition, GitHub Issues — the privileged communication channel between developers – lets users submit problems, share solutions, and contribute to fixes.

The move to GitHub also ensures developers can receive all software updates as soon as they are published, more quickly than traditional means of updating MCU packages.

All current STM32Cube MCU packages are already online, as well as Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL) code and MCU-independent CMSIS drivers. The remaining STM32Cube embedded-software components will be added over the coming months.

All STM32Cube embedded software on GitHub is available free of charge. Please visit https://github.com/STMicroelectronics for more information or to get started.