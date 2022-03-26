STMicroelectronics’ 50W GaN converter enables high-efficiency power designs in consumer and industrial applications

The STMicroelectronics VIPerGaN50 simplifies building single-switch flyback converters up to 50 Watts and integrates a 650V gallium-nitride (GaN) power transistor for superior energy efficiency and miniaturization.

With its single-switch topology and high integration, including current-sensing and protection circuitry also built-in, the VIPerGaN50 comes in a compact and low-cost 5mm x 6mm package. The speed of the integrated GaN transistor allows a high switching frequency with a small and lightweight flyback transformer. Minimal additional external components are needed to design an advanced, high-efficiency switched-mode power supply (SMPS).

The VIPerGaN50 helps designers leverage GaN wide-bandgap technology to meet increasingly stringent eco-design codes that target global energy savings and net-zero carbon emissions. It is suited to consumer and industrial applications such as power adapters, USB-PD chargers, and power supplies for home appliances, air conditioners, LED-lighting equipment, and smart meters.

The converter operates in multiple modes to maximize efficiency at all line and load conditions. At heavy load, quasi-resonant (QR) operation with zero-voltage switching minimizes turn-on losses and electromagnetic emissions (EMI). At reduced load, valley skipping limits switching losses and leverages ST’s proprietary valley lock to prevent audible noise. Frequency foldback with zero-voltage switching ensures the highest possible efficiency at light load, with adaptive burst mode operation to minimize losses at a very low load. In addition, advanced power management cuts standby power to below 30mW.

Built-in features ensure safety and reliability, including output over-voltage protection, brown-in, and brown-out protection, and input over-voltage protection. Input-voltage feedforward compensation is also provided, to minimize output peak-power variation, as well as embedded thermal shutdown, and frequency jittering to minimize EMI.

The VIPerGaN50 is in production now and available in a 5mm x 6mm QFN package, from $2.30 for orders of 1000 pieces. The device is in a free-sample program and can be ordered on ST eSTore.