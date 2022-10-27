Streaming trace probe works with SiFive RISC-V cores

J-Trace PRO RISC-V, with its SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface, enables continuous streaming trace via USB. This allows the processing of data from a target device in real time, giving users a deep insight into the application program. Streaming in real-time allows for data capture over long periods of time with no limit set on the amount of trace data. This is ideal for code optimization and especially for finding infrequent, hard-to-reproduce bugs.

J-Trace PRO enables Live Code Profiling by detailing which instructions have been executed how often. This allows users to address runtime hotspots and to identify opportunities to optimize them. These profiles can later be exported using a tool like, for example, SEGGER’s Ozone debugger for documentation and analysis. In addition, J-Trace PRO’s Live Code Coverage lets engineers see code coverage at a glance, showing which instructions have or have not been executed. Code coverage is important for test verification. Hence, running the code coverage analysis in parallel with a test suite clearly shows whether all parts of the application are run through the test, which is a key element of functional tests.

J-Trace PRO is the pinnacle of the SEGGER family of debug and trace probes. In addition to its signature streaming and real-time features, it also includes all the features of J-Link, such as high-performance flashloaders, up to 4 MB/s download speed, and an unlimited number of breakpoints in the flash memory of MCUs.