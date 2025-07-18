Sub-1 K cooling for quantum computing: part 1

New techniques and refinements of older ones are needed to reach <1 K for quantum-computing cooling.

Quantum computing in various forms is a hot topic these days for many reasons. It offers the potential to solve otherwise intractable numerical problems, encode and decode super-cyphers, and much more. It’s receiving a lot of media hype, but more importantly, universities, government researchers, and private companies with substantial R&D budgets are investing significant money into the discipline. Papers discussing progress and press releases promoting it are becoming the norm.

While there has been considerable progress, it’s not likely that we’ll see portable or even desktop quantum computers in the next five or ten years (of course, we should “never say never,” unforeseen breakthroughs do happen).

One of the reasons for this is that this hot topic needs extreme cold to function. This is not the cryogenic cold of liquid hydrogen at 20.28 K here (-252.87 °C or -423.17 °F); instead, it needs the ultra-cryogenic sub-1 K region, going down into the millikelvin (mK) zone.

This article is not a tutorial about quantum computing. Instead, it looks at some of the context associated with the topic, an established cooling scheme, and a new refrigeration approach that helps achieve and maintain the <0.1 K temperatures needed.

In doing so, we’ll delve into a world that in many ways defies common sense and intuition, but exists and is very real. Classical physics and electronics are pushed aside somewhat in this “spooky” quantum-computing world.

Why so cold?

Quantum bits — referred to as qubits — are not like conventional bits of digital electronics, which are either at a logic 1 or logic 0 state. Instead, they exist in what is called a superposition of both states, at the same time. This counterintuitive status is what enables quantum computers to go through a vast number of possibilities simultaneously, which they can exploit to implement quantum algorithms.

However, as with conventional processors, you need a known starting state. For qubits, this is called the fiduciary state and is associated with the lowest-energy state, referred to as logic state 0. Uncertainty in this initial state becomes a starting-point error that cascades through all the quantum-algorithm steps. Therefore, the closer the qubits are initialized to their “ground” state, the lower the chances of uncertainty in the fiduciary state. Always remember we’re at the quantum level, and so we are dealing with probabilities here rather than certainties.

The way to get those qubits to the ground state is not surprising at all: cool them to drain them of as much energy as possible, so fewer of them will be induced into the excited logic 1 state. Note that this is yet another manifestation of thermal noise, which plagues low-level analog and even digital electronic circuits, albeit in a different form in this scenario.

Clearly, the colder the better. Most quantum systems use what are called dilution refrigerators to reach down to as low as 10 mK, but some of the qubits can be as hot as 50 mK, and getting those “stragglers” cooled down further is difficult. As a result, there’s a small but significant chance that some of the qubits are not at the logic 0 ground state, but are in the excited state and so are a source of error in subsequent calculations.

Dilution refrigeration

Can you buy a dilution refrigerator at my local appliance store? Short answer: No. It’s based on an entirely different principle for achieving extreme cold. There is no compressor or motor in the system as there is in a consumer or industrial refrigerator, but the differences go far beyond that.

A dilution refrigerator mixes helium isotopes and can cool things down to about 10 mK, with no moving parts in the low-temperature region. It has been around for about 50 years and has, of course, been improved.

The concept behind this refrigerator is somewhat counterintuitive, as are many quantum-related functions. The cooling power of the dilution unit comes from the heat of mixing of the mixture of helium-3 (He-3) and helium-4 (He-4) isotopes. The unusual property of helium enables this: its two isotopes can remain dissolved down to the lowest temperatures, whereas other fluids tend to separate completely at sufficiently low temperatures.

First, some background: He-3 and He-4 represent two different fundamental particles. He-3 is a fermion, while He-4 is a boson. Bosons can undergo a phenomenon called Bose-Einstein condensation, where multiple particles can occupy the lowest quantum-mechanical energy state (completely unrelated to the conventional meaning of “condensation”). This phenomenon is responsible for the onset of superfluidity of He-4 at 2.17 K under saturated vapor pressure.

Superfluidity is the property of flowing without friction or viscosity, and so without any loss of kinetic energy. When stirred, a superfluid forms vortices that continue to rotate indefinitely. It is somewhat analogous in concept to superconductivity, but it is a very different phenomenon.

For fermions, the boson phenomenon is not possible since only two fermions (with opposite spins) are allowed to occupy the same quantum mechanical energy state. The superfluid state in He-3 is thus much more difficult to achieve, and it does not happen in the operational temperature range of the dilution refrigerator. The normal fluid He-3 is also called a Fermi fluid.

A dilution refrigerator uses the heat of mixing of those two isotopes of helium, He-3 and He-4, to obtain cooling. At temperatures below about 0.87 K (the exact temperature depends on the He-3 concentration), the He-3 plus He-4 mixture will separate into two phases: a He-3-rich phase (concentrated phase) and a He-3-poor phase (dilute phase), shown in Figure 1.

As the temperature approaches absolute zero, the concentrated phase becomes pure He-3 while about 6.6% of He-3 remains in the dilute He-3-rich phase. The enthalpy of He-3 in the dilute phase is larger than in the concentrated phase, so energy is required to move He-3 atoms from the concentrated to the dilute phase.

In a dilution refrigerator, this energy is taken from a thermally isolated environment, so cooling will occur. The cooling provided by the dilution unit is based on the He-3 requiring heat when pumped into the dilute phase, which provides cooling in the environment in which this happens.

Part 2 of this article looks at the physical structure of the dilution refrigerator.

