Sub-1 K cooling for quantum computing: part 2

New techniques and refinements of older ones are needed to reach <1 K for quantum-computing cooling.

Part 1 provided an introduction to the needs of quantum computing and the operating concept of the dilution refrigerator. This part looks at the structure of the unit.

In the dilution refrigerator, the isolated environment where the mixing of the isotopes happens is called, appropriately, the mixing chamber. That’s where the phase boundary is located, and where the cooling occurs when the He-3 is pumped through the phase boundary. Other essential components of the dilution unit include the still chamber, the continuous flow heat exchanger (in the form of a spiral), and the step heat exchangers, as shown in Figure 1.

In a steady-state operation, He-3 is pumped into the dilution unit through a gas-handling system. It enters the dilution unit precooled first by the pulse tube cryocooler (how that works is an entirely different story and is outside the scope of this article) down to about 3 K, and through the main flow path in the still chamber.

From there, it goes to the continuous-flow heat exchanger and then to the step heat exchangers, which cool the He-3 going to the mixing chamber. From the mixing chamber, the He-3 goes into the still chamber, and in this gas phase is evaporated through a still pumping line, eventually coming back to the start of the process.

The efficiency of the heat exchangers determines the efficiency of the dilution refrigerator. The incoming He-3 should be cooled by the outgoing He-3 as much as possible. The circulation rate of He-3 determines the available cooling power. A larger flow results in increased cooling power, provided the heat exchangers are capable of handling the increased flow rate.

In another example of “this doesn’t make sense,” the temperatures of the still and mixing chamber plates are controlled by heaters — after all, you are trying to get things cool, so why add heat? The mixing chamber is used for diagnostic purposes, but the still-chamber heating is essential to the unit’s operation. Without its heating, the vapor pressure in the still chamber becomes so small that pumps cannot effectively circulate He-3, resulting in reduced cooling power.

Therefore, heat must be applied to the still to increase evaporation. Since He-3 has a larger vapor pressure than He-4, this process distills He-3 out of the mixture (the He-3 concentration in the gas phase is ~90%). After the He-3 gas evaporates from the still, it is pumped through a gas handling system (GHS), where it is purified and then reintroduced into the condensing line.

More on He-3 versus He-4

You may remember from chemistry or physics class that isotopes of a given element are both the same and also different, depending on your perspective and what you are doing. Helium is proof of that reality. He-3 is lighter than He-4, which means the binding energy between the atoms in the liquid is weaker. This results in a lower latent heat of evaporation, and the lower latent heat of He-3 results in a higher vapor pressure.

Recall that He-3 consists of 3 nucleons, which makes it a fermion; He-4 has 4 nucleons and is a boson. This subtle difference is fundamental for dilution refrigeration.

Pure He-3 has a nuclear spin of I = ½; it obeys Fermi statistics and the Pauli Exclusion principle, which prevents it from undergoing a superfluid transition until much lower temperatures, at which point the spins pair up and then obey boson statistics. Pure He-4, with its nuclear spin of I = 0, obeys boson statistics at all times and undergoes a transition to superfluid at 2.17 K.

A good question is where do helium and its isotopes come from? First, you have to recognize the source of helium in any form. It may seem unbelievable, but true; elemental helium (a noble gas) is a byproduct of gas and oil drilling and extraction; it does not come from party stores selling balloons.

Helium is a radioactive decay product of uranium and thorium, as shown in Figure 2, a fact that would likely scare many people if they knew. The results of this reaction are alpha particles, which contain two neutrons and two protons. These small fragments then collect electrons from their surroundings and form helium, which remains “trapped” below the crust of the Earth until it is freed.

As for its isotopes, the situation is even more complicated. While He-4 is extracted from natural underground helium reserves, He-3 is a much rarer isotope and is produced as a by-product of nuclear reactions (tritium decay or deuterium-deuterium fusion reaction).

Unless captured during the hydrocarbon drilling and extraction phase, helium immediately escapes into the atmosphere. It is so light that it then drifts into outer space and can never be recaptured, unlike other heavier gases in the air, such as nitrogen, oxygen, neon, argon, carbon dioxide, water vapor, and methane. Once that party balloon is punctured or leaks, its helium is gone forever. That’s why large users of helium — weather balloons, blimps, welders, and supercooled MRI machines — all recapture and re-use this rare and evanescent gas.

The final part of this article looks at an alternative to dilution refrigeration.

References

Einstein’s Little-Known Passion Project? A Refrigerator, WIRED

The Einstein-Szilard Refrigerators, Scientific American

November 11, 1930: Patent granted for Einstein-Szilard Refrigerator, American Physical Society

Einstein’s Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe, Paul Sen/Simon & Schuster

Helium Shortages and Why You Should Care, Planet Analog

Helium, American Chemical Society

Principles of dilution refrigeration, Oxford Instruments

How Does a Dilution Refrigerator Work?, Bluefors

Absorption Refrigeration System, Science Direct

What’s the difference between absorption and adsorption chillers?, Inoplex (Australia)

Record cold quantum refrigerator paves way for reliable quantum computers, Chalmers University of Technology

Thermally driven quantum refrigerator autonomously resets a superconducting qubit, Nature Physics

‘Photon-shuttling’ quantum interconnects enable remote entanglement, Laser Focus World

Related EEWorld content



The development and implementation of air conditioning, Part 1: Heat principles

The development and implementation of air conditioning, Part 2: The A/C concept

The development and implementation of air conditioning, Part 3: A/C implementation

Why are cryogenic microwave power measurements important for quantum computing?

What’s quantum control and how is it used?

What are quantum sensors?

What’s special about connectors in quantum computers?

Electronics that operate in cryogenic cold

The challenge of temperature measurement and sensor calibration, Part 3

What are cryogenic temperature measurements? Part 1

What are cryogenic temperature measurements? Part 2