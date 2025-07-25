Sub-1 K cooling for quantum computing: part 3

New techniques and refinements of older ones are needed to reach <1 K for quantum-computing cooling.

The final part of this series looks at absorption refrigeration, an alternative to dilution refrigeration.

The dilution refrigeration principle for cryogenic cooling is well known and widely used, but there is an alternative: absorption refrigeration. Its principle was known and put into practice in the early 20th century. In fact, Albert Einstein (yes, that Albert Einstein) and his student Leo Szilard (who became a prominent physicist as well) devised and patented a refrigerator based on this physics principle.

Their incentive was not cryogenics but to replace the active electric-powered coolers that were becoming popular in place of passive iceboxes. These coolers used lethal gases, such as ammonia and butane, as their working fluid. When these gases leaked, as they invariably did for many reasons, the home occupants could be asphyxiated, similar to carbon monoxide deaths. This was a fairly common tragedy, and entire families were wiped out in many cases.

Is absorption cooling related to standard refrigeration, especially in the US? No, today’s widely used cooling or refrigeration system is known as a vapor-compression refrigeration system (VCRS), in which the refrigerant undergoes phase changes. The refrigerant is a hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) like R-22 (Freon, now banned due to environmental concerns), R-134a, and R-410A, as well as natural refrigerants such as ammonia and carbon dioxide, each offering different benefits in efficiency and environmental impact. This technology is highly refined after many years of use, but is not capable of cryogenic cooling.

Note that absorption refrigerators are sometimes used in North America, while they are more common in Europe. They are also used in off-grid applications, such as recreational vehicles (RVs), where heat sources, such as propane combustion or solar energy, are available even when electricity is not. They utilize this primary heat source to drive a cooling cycle that involves a refrigerant and an absorbent.

The absorption refrigeration system is a thermally driven refrigeration technology that exploits heat from low-grade energy sources for cooling purposes. It consists of five main components: a generator, a heat exchanger, a condenser, an evaporator, and an absorber, as shown in Figure 1.

Instead of using a compressor, the system utilizes an absorber to capture and transport the weak coolant through a pump when heat is supplied to the generator. In the evaporator, the refrigerant is vaporized as it absorbs heat, thereby cooling. The vapor is then absorbed by the weak solution that is actively cooled in the absorber.

Next, the diluted solution is pumped to the generator, where the refrigerant vapor is thermally desorbed from the solution and sent to the condenser, where it is condensed. There, the liquid refrigerant phase expands to a lower pressure through an expansion valve and flows back to the evaporator to replenish the evaporator refrigerant. At the same time, the strong solution is sent back to the absorber through a heat exchanger to absorb the refrigerant vapor coming from the evaporator; this process is repeated throughout the cycle.

The advantages of this approach are that it can use low-energy or waste heat, has few or no moving parts, and is reliable. However, it is relatively inefficient compared to the VCRS approach.

“Absorption” cooling is not the same as “adsorption” cooling. Absorption cooling uses a liquid absorbent to dissolve a refrigerant, while adsorption cooling uses a solid material (such as silica gel) to adsorb the refrigerant. As an analogy, absorption is like water dissolving into a liquid, while adsorption is like a sponge soaking up water.

Going cryogenic

Recently, a team of quantum researchers from Chalmers University of Technology (Sweden), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and the University of Maryland has adapted this principle to create a quantum refrigerator that can autonomously cool superconducting qubits to record-low temperatures of around 20 mK.

Their quantum absorption refrigerator utilizes a “hot” quantum system at approximately 40 mK to extract heat from another “cold” quantum system, achieving this through quantum interactions rather than the thermodynamics of fluids. Further, it does so without the need for continuous external control.

Its design utilizes three superconducting qudits, as shown schematically in Figure 2. This is not a typographical error: “qudits” are generalizations of qubits in that they have more than two energy levels. One of these qudits is coupled to a warmer environment at approximately 40 mK, serving as the hot thermal bath that supplies the energy required to drive the cooling process. It is this hot thermal bath that excites the hot qudit.

The second qudit is linked to the colder environment, functioning as a cold thermal bath to which heat can be expelled. Finally, the third qudit is the target qubit that needs to be cooled and forced to the ground state.

This three-body interaction among the qudits (unrelated to the three-body problem of classical physics) drives the refrigeration process. A quantum of energy from the hot qudit and one from the target qubit are simultaneously transferred to the cold qudit; this energy is then dissipated in the cold thermal bath.

Using this process, the team achieved a record low temperature of just 22 mK for this implementation of the cooling approach, as shown in Figure 3. They noted that this temperature corresponds to a 99.97% probability that the target qubit will be in its ground state.

One of the additional benefits of their approach is that the quantum refrigerator operates autonomously and does not require external energy (electricity) at this stage, although it certainly requires a significant amount of electrical power to reach this stage. It is not as much a matter of energy saving as it is of simplified operation and reduced control needs.

Summary

The exotic yet real-world applications of quantum computing bring new challenges. In particular, operation at near absolute zero (0 K) is needed to force the qubits into a known fiduciary ground state. Both existing and new refrigeration techniques are employed to achieve this objective, utilizing established approaches as well as innovative variations on existing ones.

