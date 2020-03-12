Sub-gigahertz wireless SoCs get Wi-SUN FAN certification

Renesas announced that its RL78/G1H-based sub-gigahertz wireless solution has received certification under the Wi-SUN FAN communication standard established by the Wi-SUN Alliance, expanding the company’s Wi-SUN FAN-compliant portfolio.

The certified solution comprises Renesas’ 16-bit RL78/G1H MCU with integrated wireless functionality and a Wi-SUN FAN communication control software stack on Tessera Technology’s TK-RLG1H+SB2 evaluation board, enabling customers to develop Wi-SUN FAN-compliant devices quickly and seamlessly, shortening the original certification period by one year.

By alleviating the development burden that comes with network devices for logistics and infrastructure management apps, the RL78 solution will accelerate the widespread adoption of Wi-SUN FAN to help realize smart cities and smart grids. Wireless frequencies in the sub-GHz band are relatively unaffected by obstacles such as walls and buildings, which makes it possible to transmit data over longer distances in urban settings

In addition to the newly certified RL78 wireless solution, Renesas offers a high-end, dual-chip solution combining the 32-bit RX651 MCU and RAA604S00 wireless communications IC (Wi-SUN FAN certified in 2019).