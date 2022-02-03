Subminiature snap switch supports ultra-low thru high-current apps

C&K has expanded its snap switch product offering with the new sealed subminiature ZMT Series. The ZMT Series snap switch is offered with IP67-rated encapsulated wires, customized levers, and can be offered as part of the module.

The ZMT is an updated and improved version of the popular ZMA switch. C&K developed the ZMT in direct response to customer requests for a subminiature snap switch with an IP67-rating and wide operating voltage range. Providing superior design flexibility, the ZMT Series snap switch is available in ultra-low to high-power current options, ranging from 0.1A to 5A, both in AC and DC.

The ZMT Series is ideal for applications like automotive door latches, seat position detection, and EV charging. In the medical market, the ZMT Series can be used in handheld devices as well as a variety of industrial applications.