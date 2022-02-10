Sunlight-readable 15.6-in full-HD wide-view display targets outdoor apps

DATA MODUL is expanding its display portfolio and presents a sunlight-readable 15.6” wide-view display from AUO. The FHD display is ideal for outdoor kiosks, digital signage solutions, integration in e-charging stations, and many other outdoor applications.

The new display with part number G156HAN04.0 has a brightness of 1000 cd/m² and can be used in an operating temperature range from -30 to +85 degrees Celsius. Featuring a Full HD resolution (1920×1080), a contrast ratio of 1000:1, and AHVA technology, it offers a detailed image from any viewing angle.

In addition to industrial LCD controller boards from the in-house developed eMotion series, DATA MODUL also offers standard PCAP touch solutions as well as a variety of additional services and enhancements.

You will find further information on the new 15.6” wide-view display in our product catalog. The first samples are available in March.