Super-accurate 400-kHz current sensor carries 5-kV isolation rating

Allegro Microsystems announced the launch of the ACS37002 family of advanced Hall-effect current sensors. The ACS37002 has 400kHz sensing bandwidth up to 180 A with low offset and better than 1% typical total accuracy over the full -40°C to 150°C automotive temperature range. The high-speed operation allows customers to operate at higher switching frequencies and design SiC and GaN switching platforms that improve efficiency. The device also employs differential sensing for high immunity to external magnetic field disturbances and is available in three surface-mount package options—optimizing either low-noise, high-isolation, or lowest-in-class internal power loss.”

The ACS37002 is ideal for demanding green energy industrial and electric vehicle applications, such as:

Solar power inverters;

On-board charger power-factor correction;

DC/DC converter loop control;

xEV high voltage inverters.

The blend of high electrical performance, advanced packaging, and factory calibration make the ACS37002 a complete solution for many challenging applications. The plug-and-play feature from Allegro’s factory programming allows designers to achieve a faster time-to-market in the increasingly competitive green energy and high-efficiency automotive markets.

Faster switching improves efficiency in most power conversion applications, which is possible with the increasing adoption of SiC and GaN switches. Allegro created the ACS37002 in direct response to this trend by maximizing the speed of the Hall plates. A higher speed current sensor with high accuracy and DC stability allows for tighter control of the motor or power converter control loop—improving overall efficiency of the system. By enabling faster switching, the ACS37002 also helps designers to reduce overall system size.

Factory-calibrated with a high degree of integration, the ACS37002 also helps designers to reduce system size and reduce time to market by decreasing design cycle time. The ACS37002 integrates a variety of features, including:

Fast over-current fault detection function for system reliability;

Reference output for accuracy in noisy environments;

4 pin-selectable sensitivity settings in a single component, which can reduce inventory part numbers on platform products.

The ACS37002 is available in three different SOICW-16 packages: