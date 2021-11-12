Super-high energy density film capacitors save space and weight

Exxelia introduced Miniature Micro-Layer (MML) capacitors, a breakthrough technology that allows tremendous size and weight reduction thanks to an unrivaled energy density.

The energy density of 400 J/dm3 allows for a reduction in size and weight compared to traditional Polypropylene or Polyester dielectrics, together with an increased operating temperature up to 140°C and transient voltage protection.

Several studies have been conducted on actual cases of controls and DC-Links functions for aircraft applications. All have shown about a 50% reduction in size and weight compared to other film technologies.

The comparative picture with MLCC is even more flattering, as it demonstrates between 70% to 90% reduction in weight while showing no capacitance derating with voltage applied and a low drift < 5% through the temperature range. Applications using clusters of stacked MLCCs can now be replaced by a single MML unit of similar size, with all of the increased reliability that film dielectric offers.

The new MML capacitors are suitable for power supplies, DC-links, AC/DC/AC power converters, charge/discharge or power generation functions of commercial/military aircraft, satellite platforms and payloads, launchers, defibrillators, downhole tools and any applications of confined electronics. Samples are readily available on request.