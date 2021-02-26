Super-low-power arm cortex-M33 core MCUs feature advanced cybersecurity, graphics, peripherals

STMicroelectronics has announced a new generation of extreme power-saving microcontrollers (MCUs), the STM32U5 series, to meet the most demanding power/performance requirements for smart applications including wearables, personal medical devices, home automation, and industrial sensors.

The industry-leading STM32 MCUs, built upon the highly energy-efficient Arm Cortex-M processors, are already in billions of domestic appliances, industrial controls, computer peripherals, communication devices, and equipment managing smart cities and infrastructure.

The new STM32U5 series teams the efficient Arm Cortex-M33 core with ST’s innovative proprietary power-saving features and on-chip IP cutting down energy demand while pumping up performance. The line also adds new state-of-the-art features needed by today’s applications, including advanced cybersecurity with new hardware-based protection targeting PSA and SESIP (Security Evaluation Standard for IoT Platforms) assurance level 3, as well as graphics accelerators for rich user experiences.

ST has also created the STM32U5 IoT Discovery Kit (B-U585I-IOT02A) that combines the MCU with a Wi-Fi module, Bluetooth module, and various sensors. Microsoft has chosen this kit as a reference board for the new Azure Certified Device program. The kit will be available to order later in the year.

STM32U5 MCUs are sampling now to lead customers and will be in full production in September 2021. Budgetary pricing starts at $3.60. A broad choice of packages including a 4.2mm x 3.95mm WLCSP and 7mm x 7mm UQFN48 and UFBGA169 will be available.