Supercaps boast wide operating temperature range, high energy density

AVX Corporation has launched a superlative new series of standard and custom supercapacitors engineered to provide peak performance in an array of SWaP-optimized, battery-powered products. The new SCP Series PrizmaCap supercapacitors have the widest operating temperature range of any supercapacitor technology currently available on the market (-55°C to +90°C), the highest capacitance (3.5–15F), and energy density (1.14–2.43Wh/kg) of any small form factor (SFF), prismatic, electric double-layer capacitor (EDLC) rated for more than 1F currently available on the market, and an extremely lightweight (<2g) and low-profile form factor (0.8–2mm) based on propylene carbonate electrolyte technology, which has been proven safe and effective in energy storage applications including lithium-ion batteries.

AVX’s new SCP Series PrizmaCap supercapacitors can be used alone or in conjunction with primary or secondary batteries to extend backup time, improve battery life, and provide instantaneous power pulses in energy storage, energy and power holdup, pulse power handling, and battery assist applications within a range of consumer, commercial, and industrial electronics that prioritize size, weight, and power (SWaP) optimization. The series is especially well suited for use in end products including wearable and handheld devices, industrial equipment, wireless keyboards, power peripherals, tablets, and e-readers.

SCP Series PrizmaCap supercapacitors are currently available in three standard form factors with a 48 x 45mm footprint, one of three ultralow height profiles: 0.8mm, 1.3mm, or 2.0mm, and two fixed-position, surface-mount terminals compatible with hand soldering or — for more reliable connections — AVX Interconnect’s economical and ultralow-profile 70-9159 Series STRIPT two-piece, single contacts. These three standard solutions (SCPB08A355SNA, SCPB13A855SNA, and SCPB20A156SNA) are rated for up to 15F capacitance, 2.1V electrical potential from -55°C to +65°C, 8.63A peak current, and 2.43Wh/kg energy density, and have the widest operating temperature range of any supercapacitor technology currently available on the market, -55°C to +90°C, with appropriate derating to 1.1V. They are also rated for maximum DCL as low as 50μA after 72 hours of operation, maximum ESR as low as 30mΩ at 1kHz and 55mΩ at DC, and up to 2,582W/kg power density and 0.0092Wh maximum energy. Additional off-the-shelf solutions with standard footprints and capacitance values will be released as they are qualified, and custom SCP Series PrizmaCap supercapacitors are available with customer-specified footprints and capacitance values spanning 1–500F.

AVX’s new SCP Series PrizmaCap supercapacitors are RoHS- and REACH-compliant, lead-free compatible, and currently made in the USA. They are also fully tested for life cycle, high-temperature load life, temperature characteristics, vibration resistance, and humidity characteristics prior to being packaged and shipped in trays to ensure optimal performance. The Standard lead-time for the series is currently 16 weeks.