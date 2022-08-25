Supplies deliver 2.5 kW at 12 V with 96% efficiency

Murata announced it had set a new performance benchmark with the extension of its D1U54 series. The D1U54T-M-2500-12-HxxC and D1U54-D-2500-12-HxxC rack mountable front-end converters are designed specifically for high-performance, high-power applications requiring high power density and efficiency standards. Target markets include Artificial Intelligence, edge computing, networking equipment, storage, and server applications.

These power supply converters deliver 2500W of continuous 12V output power from 90-277VAC or 190-400VDC HVDC efficiently achieving >96% at 50 percent load, reducing energy consumption in large-scale redundant deployments. The compact 54.5mm x 321.5mm x 40.0mm package, achieves > 58W/in3 power density and provides complete protection against temperature, current, and voltage faults. The multi-function status LED indicator and hardware signals to provide real-time status indications. The PMBus 1.2 compliant Digital communications bus supports a comprehensive command list, enabling systems to avoid faults and maximize uptime.

This front-end power solution is ideal for 12V distributed architectures or an application requiring delivery of highly reliable, efficient, scalable power in a slim form factor.