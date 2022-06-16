Supplies output voltages up to +/- 6 kV at either 120 or 250 W

Dean Technology, Inc. today announced the introduction of the UMR-BPC Series, a new line of bipolar (+/-) high voltage power supplies designed for applications requiring dual output capacitor charging modules with higher voltage and higher power. UMR-BPC models offer output voltages up to 6kV at an output power of either 120W or 250W.

UMR-BPC modules, an extension of the existing UMR Collection, are form-fit-function replacements for industry standard units. They offer low overshoot and fast rise time while maintaining high efficiency. All models come standard with voltage and current monitoring and can be upgraded to include buffered monitors and current regulation.

All models in the UMR-BPC series are available now and ready to ship.