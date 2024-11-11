Supply chain software platform debuts at electronica 2024

CalcuQuote, a supply chain solutions provider for the electronics industry, will exhibit at electronica 2024 from November 12 to 15 at the MESSE MÜNCHEN GMBH in Stand B1.445. CalcuQuote will present its end-to-end solutions designed to enhance supply chain operations through improved efficiency, data integrity, and actionable insights.

CalcuQuote’s platform streamlines processes across the supply chain—from component intelligence and smart sourcing to purchasing efficiency and quoting. The system integrates with ERP, CRM, PLM, MES, and other enterprise tools to enable data flow and operational transparency. The platform connects with nearly 40 global suppliers to provide real-time information. This capability has helped establish CalcuQuote in the market and contributed to recent industry recognition.

CalcuQuote’s platform serves buyers with tools to manage costs and enhance efficiency. A key feature streamlines annual pricing negotiations. Customers can use CalcuQuote to automate Estimated Annual Usage (EAU) discussions, reducing time while improving pricing outcomes. The platform also enables users to track Purchase Price Variance, helping them monitor pricing discrepancies and maintain cost control.