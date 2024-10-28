Support for RISC-V debugging added to performance analyzer

SEGGER has expanded the capabilities of its debugger and performance analyzer, Ozone, by adding semihosting support for debugging RISC-V applications. This feature now enables RISC-V developers to use I/O to perform debugging tasks on the embedded system directly accessible by the host system, without the need for complex hardware setups.

By using the host’s resources, developers can easily send debug messages, manage files, and perform input/output operations. Ozone’s RISC-V Semihosting supports developers in interacting more efficiently with their target devices during development.

More than a simple debugger, Ozone’s various features, including instruction tracing via J-Trace, live code profiling, and code-coverage analysis, make it a powerful tool for getting full system insight, obtaining verification, finding inefficiencies, and tracking down bugs.

Ozone’s user interface is intuitive and fully configurable. All windows can be moved, re-sized, and docked to fit the needs of any developer. The software is available across platforms (Windows, Mac and Linux, Arm, and Intel).