Suppressor capacitors meet 2,000-hour 85/85 THB tests

Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc. introduces its MXH series of X2, EMI/RFI suppression capacitors designed for harsh environments. The MXH series is AEC-Q200 qualified, meets a 2,000-hour THB (Temperature, Humidity, Bias) life test, and has applications in motors, AMR (Automated Meter Readers), UPS, power supplies, charging systems, and appliances. These X2, across-the-line capacitors filter out electromagnetic noise and have multiple international safety agency approvals.

The 2,000-hour THB test conducted at 85 °C, 85% relative humidity at rated voltage, subjected these components to twice the industry standard test hours required to meet IEC 60834, Class III-B for THB.

The MXH capacitor series also passed the rigors of AEC-Q200 automotive testing. These tests include mechanical shock and vibration, thermal cycling, solvent resistance, and solderability which qualify the series for use in the most demanding industrial, automotive, and consumer applications.

Capacitance values range from 0.1 to 15 µF in 34 standard values, at 305 Vac, 50/60Hz. Their operating temperature range is from -40° C to +110° C. The series possesses multiple agency approvals including UL, CSA, and VDE, for safety and performance in X2, across-the-line applications.

MXH Series capacitors are available now from Cornell Dubilier’s authorized distributors.

Click here for the data sheet.