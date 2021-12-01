Surface-mount antennas cover GPS high-precision, correction bands

Tallysman Wireless Inc. had added the TW7976 to its surface mount line of antennas. The TW7976 covers GPS/QZSS-L1/L2, QZSS-L6, GLONASS-G1/G2, Galileo-E1/E6, and BeiDou-B1/B3, as well as L-band correction signals. The addition of L6 and E6 coverage supports the Galileo High Accuracy Service (HAS) and the QZSS Centimeter Level Augmentation Service (CLAS) correction signals. Regional augmentation services such as WAAS (North America), EGNOS (Europe), MSAS (Japan), GAGAN (India), and high-precision L-band correction services are also supported.

The TW7976 features a patented Tallysman Accutenna, which provides multi-constellation and multi-frequency support. Accutenna technology offers an excellent axial ratio that mitigates multipath signals and produces clean code and phase measurements. Accutenna antennas enable high-precision techniques, such as Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) and Precise Point Positioning (PPP), which provide accurate and precise position estimates (< 0.1 m). Another key feature of the TW7976 is a deep pre-filter that attenuates out-of-band signals. This is crucial in challenging urban environments where near-band and inter-modulated signal interference from LTE and other cellular bands are common.

The surface-mounted TW7976 weighs only 180 grams, is IP67-rated, and supports direct screw, magnet, or adhesive tape attachment. The TW7976 is ideal for many applications, including autonomous vehicle navigation (land, rail, sea, and air) and high-precision automotive and agricultural positioning.