Surface mount chip fuses are fast-acting

Bel Fuse announces their 0685P Series of surface mount fast-acting chip fuses with high inrush current withstand capability in a single, consolidated series. These small 1206 SMD size fuses are designed for automotive and other applications that require high I2t values and high surge withstand performance.

Bel’s 0685P Series of small 1206 chip size fuses feature a current rating from 2A to 50A, a voltage rating of 50V AC / 63V DC, with an operating temperature of -55°C to +125°C and are suitable for both leaded and lead-free reflow/wave soldering. These fuses are also AEC-Q200 compliant, RoHS 2 compliant, high surge tolerant, halogen-free, and lead-free. Also, they are packaged in tape and reel for the auto-insert SMD process and meet the Bel automotive qualification, which is based on the AEC-Q test plan.

Typical application use for the 0685P Series includes automotive navigation systems, battery management systems (BMS), LED headlamps, LCD/TFT displays, and li-ion batteries.