Surface-mount PPTC resettable fuses optimized for automotive, ethernet applications

Bel Fuse-Circuit Protection announces their 0ZCF Series of 2920 chip (package) size surface mount PPTC resettable fuses for automotive and ethernet applications. These AEC-Q compliant fuses have an operating range of 300mA – 5A, a max. current of 100A and a maximum voltage of 6-60 V DC, with an operating temperature of -40ºC to +85ºC. These fuses are now available in a broader range of options, including higher ampere-rated product in 3.3A, 4A and 5A.

Featuring a fast trip time and high hold currents, the 0ZCF Series is designed for today’s low voltage (≤ 60 V), automotive and Ethernet applications, including ADAS, audio, eCall and cameras; battery management and on-board diagnostics; engine coolant systems and ventilator control; ignition system transmission and engine control, GPS connectivity, navigation and V2X communication; infotainment and virtual dashboard(s); cabin lighting and headlights; plugs, USB ports and cigarette lighter accessories; ECUs, braking and parking sensors, as well as mirrors, windows, door locks and car seats.

The 0ZCF Series is RoHS 2 compliant, halogen free and automotive AEC-Q200 compliant. Agency approvals include TUV (Std. EN/IEC 60738-1-1; EN/IEC 60730-1) and UL Recognized Component (Std. UL1434). Packaging available in either 1,000 or 2,000 pieces in tape and reel. The expanded 0ZCF Series is currently in stock with Digi-Key, Mouser and Arrow. Product samples also available upon request. For more detailed product information, download the 0ZCF Series datasheet.