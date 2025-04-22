Surface-mount rectifiers feature 175 °C junction temperatures for EV applications

As surface-mount parts produced to meet AEC-Q101 automotive-grade standards, the HS1Q and SxY Series devices offer an intrinsically high-quality choice. They are ideal for bootstrap, freewheeling, and desaturating applications for IGBT, MOSFET, and WBG gate drivers used in electric vehicles and high-voltage battery systems. Other applications include alternative energy systems; grid-tied and smart grid systems; medical, industrial, UPS systems and plasma generators; smart electric metering, and others.

The AEC-Q101 is available now. Samples are in stock at DigiKey and Mauser websites. Lead time production quantities are 8-14 weeks (ARO). Design resources include comprehensive datasheets, spice models, and CAD files (symbol, footprint, 3D model).