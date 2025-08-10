Surface-mount SMB jack supports 500 mating cycles with 1.20 VSWR

Amphenol RF is pleased to introduce a new high-performance surface-mount straight SMB jack into our broad portfolio of SMB connectors. With a true surface-mount footprint, this connector is designed with four gold-plated ground tabs that solder directly to the board for superior coplanarity and automated pick-and-place handling. This 50-ohm jack features a drop-in footprint, which makes it well-suited for industrial control modules, test and measurement equipment, avionics, and military electronics equipment.

This surface-mount SMB jack offers reliable RF connectivity up to 4 GHz in temperatures from -65 °C to +165°C, allowing it to maintain high performance in harsh environments. The body, coupling sleeve, and center contact are machined from gold-plated brass that provides corrosion resistance, while the insulator utilizes natural PTFE. The ruggedized construction of this SMB jack allows for a minimum of 500 mating cycles and a VSWR of less than or equal to 1.20. This connector is ideal for broadband data acquisition, radar, and control network applications where signal integrity is critical to system operations.

The new surface-mount SMB jack joins an expanding line of RF interconnect systems available as off-the-shelf solutions.