Surface-mount switches maintain performance across automotive to medical applications

Littelfuse, Inc. has introduced the KSC XA Series Soft Sound Tactile Switches designed for surface-mount technology applications requiring quiet operation with reliable tactile feedback. The switches feature an extended cage for potting compatibility and high actuation force options for deliberate operation, making them suitable for automotive, medical, industrial, and premium consumer electronics applications.

The KSC XA series combines soft tactile feedback with compact size and environmental resistance. These switches carry an IP67 rating for protection against dust and moisture, while their hard actuator design maintains durability in harsh conditions. The extended cage design accommodates encapsulation with potting material, providing additional protection against corrosion and environmental stress.

Engineered for reliability, the switches deliver up to 1 million operational cycles while supporting efficient SMT assembly processes. They maintain consistent performance in restricted spaces and comply with low-halogen, RoHS, and REACH standards, compatible with lead-free reflow soldering processes.

The KSC XA tactile switches address specific application needs across multiple sectors. In automotive environments, they serve in steering wheel buttons, dashboard controls, and seat adjustments. Medical applications include diagnostic equipment and patient-controlled devices, while industrial uses range from factory automation to smart meters. Consumer electronics applications encompass headphones, premium remote controls, and smart home devices.