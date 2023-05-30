Surface-mount TVS diodes protect power supplies from transients

Littelfuse, Inc . announced the release of its latest product, the LTKAK2-L Series High Power TVS Diodes. This surface mount solution addresses the market demand for automated PCB assembly process-compatible TVS diodes with a high surge rating.

By using one LTKAK2-L in place of either four or eight 15KPA or 30KPA axial-leaded TVS diodes, electronics designers can save 60% and 80% of PCB space, respectively.

The LTKAK2-L Series TVS Diodes offer a compact, surface mount package compatible with automated PCB assembly processes. The smaller solution in a modified SMTO-218 package allows designers to achieve robust circuit protection with less PCB space than the available axial leaded solutions. The 2 kA surge current rating enables designs to comply with IEC-61000-4-5 Level 4 requirements, which protects numerous high-reliability AC and DC power supplies and their applications.

The LTKAK2-L Series SMD TVS Diodes are ideal for use in many high-power applications, including: Information Communication Technology (ICT); Industrial; Avionics; AC and DC power supplies, and; High-power converters/power supplies;

The LTKAK2-L Series SMD TVS Diodes offer the following key benefits: Compact modified SMTO-218 package; Compatible with automated PCB assembly processes; Uses 60-80% less PCB space than axial leaded components; High 2 kA surge rating meets IEC-61000-4-4 Level 1; Protection for high-power AC and DC applications.;

The LTKAK2-L Series SMD TVS Diodes are available in 25-count tube packs in minimum quantities of 100.