Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Surface-mount TVS diodes protect power supplies from transients

By

Littelfuse, Inc. announced the release of its latest product, the LTKAK2-L Series High Power TVS Diodes. This surface mount solution addresses the market demand for automated PCB assembly process-compatible TVS diodes with a high surge rating.

By using one LTKAK2-L in place of either four or eight 15KPA or 30KPA axial-leaded TVS diodes, electronics designers can save 60% and 80% of PCB space, respectively.

The LTKAK2-L Series TVS Diodes offer a compact, surface mount package compatible with automated PCB assembly processes. The smaller solution in a modified SMTO-218 package allows designers to achieve robust circuit protection with less PCB space than the available axial leaded solutions. The 2 kA surge current rating enables designs to comply with IEC-61000-4-5 Level 4 requirements, which protects numerous high-reliability AC and DC power supplies and their applications.

The LTKAK2-L Series SMD TVS Diodes are ideal for use in many high-power applications, including: Information Communication Technology (ICT); Industrial; Avionics; AC and DC power supplies, and; High-power converters/power supplies;

The LTKAK2-L Series SMD TVS Diodes offer the following key benefits: Compact modified SMTO-218 package; Compatible with automated PCB assembly processes; Uses 60-80% less PCB space than axial leaded components; High 2 kA surge rating meets IEC-61000-4-4 Level 1; Protection for high-power AC and DC applications.;

The LTKAK2-L Series SMD TVS Diodes are available in 25-count tube packs in minimum quantities of 100.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2023 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy