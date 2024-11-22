Surface-mount USB-C series handles 48 V power

Same Sky’s Interconnect Group announced the expansion of its USB Type C connectors line with a range of new models conforming to the USB 2.0 standard. The UJ20 family boasts ultra-compact package lengths as low as 5.9 mm, making them ideal for space-constrained designs where board real estate is at a premium. These USB 2.0 Type C receptacles support data transfer speeds up to 480 Mbps as well as power delivery up to 240 W at 48 V and 5 A.

Housed in horizontal or vertical packages with surface mount, mid mount SMT, or through hole mounting styles, the UJ20 models carry high reliability up to 10,000 mating cycles and operating temperature ranges from -40 up to 85°C. The majority of models are reflow solder compatible, including several IP-rated parts that utilize UV-glued O-rings capable of withstanding reflow solder temperatures.

The UJ20 models are available immediately with prices starting at $0.43 per unit at 100 pieces through distribution. Please contact Same Sky for OEM pricing.

For helpful resources and tools on USB connectors, check out Same Sky’s Resource Library that houses a range of blog posts, videos, and more.