Surface-mount Zener diodes debut with wide voltage range and small footprint

MCC has introduced the SMAF Series Zener diodes, a comprehensive product family offering 6.2 V to 100 V options with overvoltage protection capabilities. These 1 W Zener diodes come in the compact DO-221AC (SMA-FL) surface-mount package, enabling integration across various applications while delivering consistent performance in challenging environments.

The SMAF Series features a low-profile DO-221AC (SMA-FL) package with 1 W of DC power dissipation. The nominal Zener voltage range is 6.2V to 100V, and the diodes are designed for surface-mount (SMD) applications.

These diodes are developed for multiple industries and uses. In consumer electronics, they provide voltage regulation and protection circuits. Industrial applications benefit from their power supply regulation and surge protection for automation and control systems. The diodes maintain signal integrity and stabilize voltage in network and communication devices for telecommunications.