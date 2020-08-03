Surveillance camera reference design features high-accuracy object detection, recognition

Renesas Electronics Corporation introduced an ultra-high-definition (UHD) surveillance camera reference design to address today’s high-accuracy object detection and recognition needs for video security and surveillance systems. Developed in collaboration with Novatek Microelectronics Corporation and designed by Systemtec Corporation Ltd, the reference design includes a camera image sensor (CIS) board with phase-detection autofocus (PDAF), and a high-performance image signal processing (ISP) board along with auto focus zoom lens software.

The surveillance camera reference design enables 4K resolution, excellent color imaging and better recognition accuracy of objects, including small objects in low-light conditions. Its impressive high-speed autofocus operation can also be realized with low-priced lenses. This features combination allows Systemtec to offer customers a high-performance 4K video security camera reference design and software that helps shorten their development time building a camera system with fast autofocus and enhanced imaging performance.

Built around Renesas’ high-performance RAA462113FYL CMOS image sensor and Novatek’s dual core SoC image signal processor, the surveillance camera reference design uses several other Renesas ICs that address its signal chain electrical functions. The CIS board includes the RAA462113FYL, DC/DC buck converters, LDOs, motor driver and lens. The ISP board features the SoC and associated signal chain components.

Key features

Camera Sensor Board : CMOS image sensor with high-sensitivity, low-noise, low-power with high resolution 8M pixels for UHD Sensor features HDR, PDAF functions and MIPI-CSI2 output, which support 30fps @12-bit digital output Enables the exchange to fixed-focus lens as well as zoom lens

: Image Signal Processor Board : 800 MHz dual core SoC image signal processor with sensor interface and interfaces for display, PHY, Wi-Fi module, GPS, and RS-485 RTC, I2C, SPI, GPIO, audio IF, Flash/SD card, HDMI, Ethernet, SDIO, SCI, UART and SDRAM controller High-accuracy and fast AF with support for contrast AF, PDAF, and hybrid AF (PDAF + contrast AF) Flexible and rich functions including 12V power supply (DC jack or Type C), multi-interface support for video output

:

The surveillance camera reference design can be purchased through Systemtec Corporation Ltd.