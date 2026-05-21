Survey says: Connectors are still hard, and engineers know it

If you work with connectors (specifying them, buying them, or just trying to make sure they survive whatever you’re throwing at them), Harwin’s 2026 North America Connector Specifier and Buyer Survey is worth a look. Not because it delivers big surprises, but because it confirms what most of us already feel in our bones, and puts some numbers to it.

The survey, conducted in April 2026, pulled responses from engineers, buyers, and management across industrial, telecoms, automotive/EV, aerospace, medical, space, and drone applications. These are people actively in the trenches. 75% had sourced connectors in the past six months.

Reliability is still king (no, really)

Ask engineers what matters most when selecting a connector, and reliability, performance, and operating lifetime come out on top. Every year. This year is no different. About 30% of respondents expect their connectors to last more than a decade; another 40% are targeting five to ten years. Price sits further down the list, behind not just reliability and performance, but also the ability to handle heat and harsh environments.

That tracks. When you’re designing for aerospace or industrial systems, a connector failure isn’t just an inconvenience. It’s a redesign, a recall, or worse.

AI is genuinely gaining ground

Here’s where it gets interesting. Over a quarter of respondents (26.4%) now use AI for design and optimization, up from 17.5% just last year. And this isn’t just chatbots helping with datasheets. Engineers are using AI to predict connector performance under real-world electrical, thermal, and mechanical stress; optimize placement on boards; analyze signal integrity in high-speed and high-density designs; and get ahead of failures before they happen in the field.

North American adoption is outpacing Europe, where the equivalent figure was 16.8%. Make of that what you will.

More than half of respondents (54%) use or plan to use online design tools: for comparison, simulation, configuration, and pulling design files. That’s significantly ahead of European counterparts at 36.8%.

One third are also bringing 3D printing into their workflows, mostly for rapid prototyping and fit/form/function testing before committing to full production. Europe actually leads on this one, with over 50% adoption. An interesting flip.

The hard stuff is still hard

Most respondents expect their jobs to get more difficult, not less. The usual suspects: signal integrity in high-speed designs, mechanical durability under vibration and repeated mating cycles, miniaturization with tight impedance constraints, inconsistent supplier documentation, and the chronic headache of component availability and long lead times.

None of that is new. But it’s a useful reminder that connectors, easy to overlook early in a design, have a way of becoming everyone’s problem late in one.

The full survey can be downloaded here