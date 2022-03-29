SV Microwave pre-tinned PCB connectors mitigates gold remnants in solder joint

As part of its proven high-performance, high-density SMP and SMPM series, Amphenol SV Microwave has introduced pre-tinned, de-golded PCB connectors. The are now available from Interstate Connecting Components, division of HEILIND MIL-AERO.

These connectors utilize a unique and proprietary method for removing gold in the solder area of RF connectors. The automated de-golding process mitigates undesirable remnants of gold plating in the solder joint.

They are rated to temperatures between –65° to 165°C and are suitable for military and aerospace radar transmit/receive units, space and high-reliability communications, GPS, high vibration/extreme temperature applications, embedded computing and other applications requiring de-golding.

Key features and benefits include:

Gold in soldered area removed per J-STD-001

Improved reliability of solder joint

Connectors optimized for pre-tinning at design stage

DC – 40 GHz (SMP) and DC – 65 GHz (SMPM)

Ready-to-install parts delivered in T&R packaging

Pre-tinning options available in both SN63 and SN96

Robust technical support for design, assembly and troubleshooting

Footprint design optimization through simulation available

Cost savings compared to outsourcing or de-golding in house

Interstate Connecting Components

www.connecticc.com