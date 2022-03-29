SV Microwave pre-tinned PCB connectors mitigates gold remnants in solder joint

As part of its proven high-performance, high-density SMP and SMPM series, Amphenol SV Microwave has introduced pre-tinned, de-golded PCB connectors. The are now available from Interstate Connecting Components, division of HEILIND MIL-AERO.
These connectors utilize a unique and proprietary method for removing gold in the solder area of RF connectors. The automated de-golding process mitigates undesirable remnants of gold plating in the solder joint.
They are rated to temperatures between –65° to 165°C and are suitable for military and aerospace radar transmit/receive units, space and high-reliability communications, GPS, high vibration/extreme temperature applications, embedded computing and other applications requiring de-golding.
Key features and benefits include:
- Gold in soldered area removed per J-STD-001
- Improved reliability of solder joint
- Connectors optimized for pre-tinning at design stage
- DC – 40 GHz (SMP) and DC – 65 GHz (SMPM)
- Ready-to-install parts delivered in T&R packaging
- Pre-tinning options available in both SN63 and SN96
- Robust technical support for design, assembly and troubleshooting
- Footprint design optimization through simulation available
- Cost savings compared to outsourcing or de-golding in house
Interstate Connecting Components
www.connecticc.com