Swapfest: The 2023 season opener

Cambridge, Mass. — On a cold, wet, windy day about two weeks after baseball season opened, the 2023 Swapfest: The Flea at MIT season opened. Ocurring on the third Sunday morning of the month through October, the swapfest isn’t so much for swapping, but more for buying and selling. While I didn’t buy anything on this visit, I do want to upgrade a desktop computer with more memory. Of course, the likelihood of finding two 8 GB memory modules is unlikely to happen. Before going again, I really should know the specs of the memory modules to make sure I get the right parts, assuming they’re available there.
On the following pages, you’ll find all sorts of old and older electronics and hand tools. Be sure to visit the last page for a mystery device. Hint: it uses vacuum tubes.
Page 2: Computers
Page 3: Audio and musical instruments
Page 4: Components
Page 5: Radios
Page 6: Test equipment
Page 7: Hand tools
Page 8: The mystery item
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.