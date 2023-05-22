Swapfest: The 2023 season opener

Cambridge, Mass. — On a cold, wet, windy day about two weeks after baseball season opened, the 2023 Swapfest: The Flea at MIT season opened. Ocurring on the third Sunday morning of the month through October, the swapfest isn’t so much for swapping, but more for buying and selling. While I didn’t buy anything on this visit, I do want to upgrade a desktop computer with more memory. Of course, the likelihood of finding two 8 GB memory modules is unlikely to happen. Before going again, I really should know the specs of the memory modules to make sure I get the right parts, assuming they’re available there.

On the following pages, you’ll find all sorts of old and older electronics and hand tools. Be sure to visit the last page for a mystery device. Hint: it uses vacuum tubes.

Page 2: Computers

Page 3: Audio and musical instruments

Page 4: Components

Page 5: Radios

Page 6: Test equipment

Page 7: Hand tools

Page 8: The mystery item