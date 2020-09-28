Switch-mode driver/controller powers LED light engines

Innovations in Optics, Inc. introduces the Model 5000H switched-mode LED Driver/Controller for powering its patented and patent-pending High-Power LED Light Engines. It can also be used with third party LED illuminators as a constant current, DC to DC driver/controller. The 5000H LED Driver provides constant current in continuous or pulsed mode for LED arrays connected in parallel, single large format LED chips, and Laser Diodes with a compliance voltage up to 7.0 VDC.

The 5000H Series is a digital LED driver/controller that provides high DC current up to 40A continuous and 50A pulsed. Intended for lab bench or OEM applications, the driver/controller utilizes Modbus RS-485 serial protocol to support remote or automated operation. Additional I/O includes analog intensity control and PWM 24VDC output for cooling fans mounted to an LED illuminator with thermistor-controlled closed-loop temperature regulation.

The compact device can be bench, panel, or DIN rail mounted. Two options selected at the time of order support either common anode or common cathode LED arrays. Available accessories include power cables, communication cables, AC to DC external power adapters, and a DIN rail mount kit.