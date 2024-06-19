Switcher IC cuts need for second regulator, reducing board space

InnoMux2-EP switcher ICs for multi-output flyack power supplies eliminate the need for DC-DC post-regulators. A new design example report, DER-716, demonstrates the high level of integration realized by InnoMux2-EP devices. The single-stage power converter design is suitable for appliances and industrial power supplies. It features three constant voltage outputs (5 V, 12 V & 24 V), each independently regulated to within ±3% accuracy.

Highlights include: 62 W continuous, 98 W peak output power; Elimination of two DC-DC converters, yielding a 30% reduction in PCB area compared to conventional two-stage designs; Thermally efficient IC package allowing PCB cooling without the need for heatsinks; Zero voltage switching ZVS without extra circuitry; SR-FET gate detection;

High-voltage InnoMux2-EP ICs incorporate a 750 V PowiGaN primary switch, ZVS (without an active clamp) and synchronous rectification. The advanced InnoMux-2 controller manages light-load power delivery, eliminating the need for pre-load resistors and reducing no-load consumption.

For multi-output power supplies up to 35 W that require multiple CC outputs for LED strings (computer monitors or appliances with display panels), consider the InnoMux2-BL IC family.