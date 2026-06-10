Sync platform adds GNSS monitoring tools

Microchip Technology has released TimePictra® 12, a synchronization management software update for critical infrastructure networks that supports up to 5,000 elements and adds a redesigned GUI, expanded automation and centralized management of HA-TT connections, GNSS observables and dispersed clock alignment. The platform is intended for telecom, power, transportation, data center and AI infrastructure applications, helping operators monitor timing conditions, identify anomalies and maintain precise phase and frequency alignment across distributed networks.