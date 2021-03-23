Synchronizer, attenuators added to RF timing portfolio for 4G/5G radio

Renesas Electronics Corporation expanded its communication timing portfolio with three new low phase noise, high-frequency RF timing solutions for 4G and 5G radio, and two new Winning Combinations to address the need for full signal chain solutions. The new 8V19N850 radio synchronizer and 8V19N880, 8V19N882 JESD204B/C clock jitter attenuators deliver ITU-T compliant network clock synchronization, best-in-class phase noise, and high clock frequency.

The 8V19N850 radio synchronizer is the industry’s first integrated 5G radio synchronization solution and is equipped with a complete set of features for radio synchronization on a single chip; including full ITU-T G.8273.2 T-BC/T-TSC Class C, ITU-T G.8262.1 enhanced SyncE and JESD204B/C compliance. The 8V19N850 also takes care of recovering the clock from CPRI/eCPRI, per IEEE 802.1cm fronthaul synchronization requirements, making it ideally suited for use in emerging 5G O-RAN networks for Radio Units (O-RU).

The 8V19N880 and 8V19N882 JESD204B/C clock jitter attenuators deliver low phase noise and exceptional jitter performance as low as 74fs RMS and -90dB spurious attenuation for mission-critical industrial data converter applications in wireless radio, test & measurement, instrumentation, and high-performance imaging. The new devices support frequencies up to 3932.16 MHz (up to 6 GHz with an external VCO) and feature 16 and 18 integrated differential outputs to deliver a first-in-class balance of high performance, low voltage, and low power consumption with 1.8V support.

The devices are also featured in Renesas’ two new Winning Combinations, designed to address the increasing demand for higher bandwidth for cellular services. The Small Cell Radio and MIMO Radio solutions use mutually compatible devices for lower risk and faster time to market. They also showcase the combined benefits of the new RF timing ICs paired with Renesas’ complementary microcontroller and power management offerings to accelerate solution design.

As the market leader in silicon timing, Renesas offers the only “one-stop-shop” for timing solutions, offering expertise and products from full-featured system solutions to simple clock building-block devices.

The new 8V19N850, 8V19N880, and 8V19N882 RF timing ICs are available now.