Synchronous boost converter targets apps characterized by wide current fluctuations

Magnachip has released a synchronous boost converter for a variety of applications, such as NAND flashes for SSDs, OLED panels and Bluetooth speakers. The new synchronous boost converter is equipped with a fast transient response to reduce output voltage fluctuations in a short response time for stable power supply. Therefore, the new product is ideally suited for devices which can exhibit significant current variations.
This synchronous boost converter also provides strong circuit protection functions of overcurrent and overvoltage protection, thermal shutdown, fast discharge function and under-voltage lockout in a small Dual Flat No Leads package (DFN) of 2.5mm x 2.5mm. It operates at the switching frequency of 1.2MHz, so a small-sized 4.7µH inductor with low capacity can be connected externally. As a result, the size of printed circuit board (PCB) will be reduced as well.
In addition, its packaging technology meets halogen-free requirements and also complies with the Restriction of the Use of certain Hazardous Substances in Electrical and Electronic Equipment (RoHS) – another example of Magnachip’s commitment to deliver environmentally-friendly and sustainable semiconductor products.