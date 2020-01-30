Synchronous buck and low dropout regulator optimized for satellite power apps

Renesas introduced the latest member of its rad-hard family for space: The ISL70005SEH – the industry’s first single-chip synchronous buck and low dropout (LDO) regulator, ideal for low-power FPGAs, DDR memory, and other digital loads for spaceflight payload applications.

Ideal for low-power FPGAs, DDR memory, and other digital loads for spaceflight payload applications, ISL70005SEH is the only point-of-load power solution that reduces size, weight, and power (SWaP) by integrating a synch buck and LDO in one monolithic IC. This gives satellite manufacturers the superior radiation performance, SWaP and BOM they want to reduce bill of materials and power supply footprint for their medium Earth orbit (MEO) and geosynchronous Earth orbit (GEO) long duration mission profiles.

Combining 95% synch buck regulator efficiency with a low 75mV dropout on the LDO regulator, the space-grade ISL70005SEH enables satellite manufacturers to reduce their bill of materials (BOM) and power supply footprint for MEO and GEO long duration mission devices. Its flexible LDO can source and sink current and accept input voltages as low as 775mV to reduce unnecessary power dissipation. Its externally adjustable loop compensation on the buck allows users to achieve an optimal balance of stability and output dynamic performance. The buck regulator uses a voltage mode control architecture and switches at a resistor adjustable frequency of 100kHz to 1MHz, enabling a smaller filter size.

The ISL70005SEH is wafer acceptance tested to 100krad(Si) over high dose rate (HDR) and tested for ELDRS up to 75krad(Si) over low dose rate (LDR). Single event effects (SEE) testing shows no single event latch-up (SEL) and single event burnout (SEB) at a linear energy transfer (LET) up to 86MeV*cm2/mg. Single event transients (SETs) have been characterized at a LET range of 8.5 to 86MeV*cm2/mg.

Other features of the ISL70005SEH dual output POL regulator include:

Synchronous buck Vin range between 3V and 5.5V

LDO Vin range of 600mV + V DO to Vcc-1.5V

to Vcc-1.5V 1% reference voltage accuracy

Separate V IN , enable, soft-start and power good indicator

, enable, soft-start and power good indicator LDO stable with 150µF; 3x less output capacitance than competitive solutions

Full military temperature range of -55°C to +150°C

Flexible enough for designers to use as a dual output regulator, DDR memory power solution, or high efficiency low noise regulator for RF applications, the ISL70005SEH can be combined with Renesas analog signal chain ICs to create a satellite telemetry solution or with other Renesas power management ICs to form a complete power solution.

The ISL70005SEH is available now in a 28-lead ceramic dual flatpack package or in die form, with an evaluation board available to measure device features and performance.