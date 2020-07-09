System tests 5G devices over the air

Keysight’s S8708A Advanced Performance Test Toolset lets you test RF performance of 5G devices over both the FR1 and FR2 frequency bands.

The tight integration of 5G devices such as handsets removes access points previously available in the RF signal chain. Prior to 5G, engineers could test RF performance using cables. Without those access points, you test devices over the air. Keysight’s S8708A Advanced Performance Test Toolset provides the test instruments, chamber, and software needed to automate over-the-air (OTA) RF testing.

Consisting of several instruments, the toolset lets you generate and measure wireless signals while keeping the DUT isolated in a 3D multiprobe anechoic chamber. Keysight’s E7515B UXM Wireless Test Platform — a vector signal generator and analyzer — generates and receives signals from 380 MHz 6 GHz, enough to cover the FR1 band 450 MHz to 6 GHz. To reach the FR2 mmWave band, the toolkit includes the M1740A mmWave Transceiver for 5G, which acts and an up/down converter. The M1740A relies on the E7770A Common Interface Unit for power and local oscillator frequency input.

Wireless signals must contend with attenuation from blockages, reflections, and other disturbances, especially at mmWave frequencies. Thus, you need to emulate the wireless channel between transmitter and receiver. For that purpose, the toolkit includes a PROPSIM 5G channel emulator, available for the toolkit in two versions, the PROPSIM F64 of the PROPSIM FS16.

The anechoic chamber includes probes (antennas) installed on an arc frame. When asked about the chamber’s size and shape, Keysight responded by saying “the shape is technically designed to minimize the size and weight of the chamber.”

Tying it all together is the Advanced Performance Test Toolset application software, which controls the instruments, collects the test data, and provides analysis tools. Tests conform to 3GPP TR38.827.

