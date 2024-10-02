Continue to Site

System tests aircraft VMS using HIL

Vehicle management system testerThe Vehicle Management System test platform from Bloomy Controls lets you test aircraft VMS for electric, fueled, commercial, military, rotary, fixed-wing, piloted, and unpiloted aircraft.

Using Bloomy’s Vehicle Management System test platform, you can test aircraft systems under VMS control, which include:

  • Navigation systems
  • Stores
  • Environmental systems
  • Weapons systems
  • Flight surfaces
  • Fuel and propulsion systems
  • Brakes

In combination with Bloomy’s battery-cell simulator instruments, you can extend this capability to battery management and power systems control.

The PXI-based system consists of eight simulators for thermocouples, RTDs, thermistors, strain gages, and variable differential transformer (VDT)/resolvers (4 W, 5 W, 6 W), differential analog outputs, and 32 one-wire and two-wire discrete lines. The discrete I/O lines let you simulate open/ground, open/Vcc, and open/closed switches. The system also has DC and AC power supplies. The DC supplies let you simulate batteries up to 800 V. An AC source provides 1-phase and 3-phase AC power. Communications buses include RS-422, ARINC-429, and IRIG B with optional MIL-STD-1553, ARIC-664, and an Ethernet test bus.

The VMS test-system software uses NI TestStand as the test executive, NI VeriStand real-time framework, LabVIEW and C/C++ for data acquisition and control, and NI DIAdem for data analysis.

Vehicle Management System Test Platform system diagram
Bloomy Vehicle Management System Test Platform system diagram

