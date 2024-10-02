System tests aircraft VMS using HIL

The Vehicle Management System test platform from Bloomy Controls lets you test aircraft VMS for electric, fueled, commercial, military, rotary, fixed-wing, piloted, and unpiloted aircraft.

Using Bloomy’s Vehicle Management System test platform, you can test aircraft systems under VMS control, which include:

Navigation systems

Stores

Environmental systems

Weapons systems

Flight surfaces

Fuel and propulsion systems

Brakes

In combination with Bloomy’s battery-cell simulator instruments, you can extend this capability to battery management and power systems control.

The PXI-based system consists of eight simulators for thermocouples, RTDs, thermistors, strain gages, and variable differential transformer (VDT)/resolvers (4 W, 5 W, 6 W), differential analog outputs, and 32 one-wire and two-wire discrete lines. The discrete I/O lines let you simulate open/ground, open/Vcc, and open/closed switches. The system also has DC and AC power supplies. The DC supplies let you simulate batteries up to 800 V. An AC source provides 1-phase and 3-phase AC power. Communications buses include RS-422, ARINC-429, and IRIG B with optional MIL-STD-1553, ARIC-664, and an Ethernet test bus.

The VMS test-system software uses NI TestStand as the test executive, NI VeriStand real-time framework, LabVIEW and C/C++ for data acquisition and control, and NI DIAdem for data analysis.