T5838 MEMS microphones preferred choice for edge AI applications

TDK Corporation announces that its low-power InvenSense T5838 and T5837 digital PDM microphones, part of the SmartSound™ family, have established themselves as the microphone of choice for low-power edge AI application processors that perform keyword detection due to its innovative Acoustic Activity Detect (AAD) feature that enables system power savings, thus prolonging battery life, and ability to intelligently detect keywords or voice commands. With their exceptional power efficiency and superb performance, offering 68 dBA SNR and consuming only 130 µA in always-on mode and 330 µA in high-performance mode, the T5838 and T5837 microphones enable developers to integrate voice command functionalities and audio detection capabilities into their products.

Key features and advantages of the T5838 and T5837 microphones for low-power edge AI applications include:

Lowest power consumption: the T5838 and T5837 consume significantly less power compared to competing solutions in the market. This extends battery life, making it the ideal choice for applications where power efficiency is paramount, particularly critical for edge AI.

the T5838 and T5837 consume significantly less power compared to competing solutions in the market. This extends battery life, making it the ideal choice for applications where power efficiency is paramount, particularly critical for edge AI. Acoustic activity detect (AAD) feature : the T5838 advanced AAD intelligently screens for acoustic activity indicating keywords or voice commands, allowing the application’s processor to efficiently manage power consumption during idle periods. This enables IoT and edge AI devices to remain in an always-on state, ready to respond to user interactions, without draining the battery.

: the T5838 advanced AAD intelligently screens for acoustic activity indicating keywords or voice commands, allowing the application’s processor to efficiently manage power consumption during idle periods. This enables IoT and edge AI devices to remain in an always-on state, ready to respond to user interactions, without draining the battery. Superior performance: the microphones offer ultra-low power consumption, yet do not compromise on audio quality or performance. In high quality mode, the T5838 and T5837 deliver 68 dBA SNR and 133 AOP while only consuming a miniscule 310uA at 1.8 v, providing excellent sound fidelity to ensure accurate keyword detection even in noisy environments.

TDK’s T5838 and T5837 are available now for evaluation and integration into various devices.

TDK will be demonstrating the T5838 and T5837 microphones at the upcoming Sensors Converge 2023, booth #992 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, June 20-23, 2023. TDK will present a full range of sensor system solutions targeted for applications across automotive, consumer, health, industrial, machine learning, robotics, and more across multiple TDK product brands: InvenSense, Micronas, Qeexo, and Trusted Positioning. More information on TDK technologies and solutions can be found here.

Glossary

AI: Artificial Intelligence

AOP: Acoustic Overload Point

SNR: Signal to Noise Ratio

PDM: Pulse Density Modulation

AAD: Acoustic Activity Detect

Key applications

True wireless earbuds

Voice activated TV remote controls

Window glass break detect home security

Augmented reality glasses

Wearables

Action cameras

Smart speakers

Conference phone systems

Main features and benefits

Low noise digital MEMS microphone with pulse density modulation (PDM) output

Multiple operational modes: Sleep, Low Power, High Quality and Ultrasonic Mode

Acoustic Activity Detect (AAD) modes for both Analog and Digital

SNR of 68dBA and AOP of 133 dB SPL in high quality mode

130 µA in always-on mode and 330 µA in high-performance mode

RoHS/WEEE compliant