Tab terminal relay delivers 20 A at 800 VDC with 0.9 W power consumption

FCL Components America, Inc., has released the FCL Components America, Inc., has released the FTR-E1J 20A , a tab terminal-type high voltage DC switching relay, based on its FTR-E1 series. It is screw mounted and does not use printed circuit boards.

This new relay delivers 20A 800 VDC, 10A 1,000VDC higher voltage switching with no specific polarity requirements for the connection of load terminals, and low power consumption (0.9W at coil rated voltage). It features non-polarized contacts, making it suitable for charge and discharge circuits using FCL Components’ arc suppression technology to protect its contacts.

The FTR-E1J 20A is ideal for both fuel and electric vehicles, solar, machinery, and battery applications, including electric vehicle pre-charge (HEV, PHEV, FCV, EV), PTC heaters, quick charge stations, photovoltaic power generation systems, hybrid construction machinery, battery systems, and V2H systems.

This high insulation design (between coil and contacts: 5,000VDC, between open contacts: 2,500VDC), plastic sealed relay is RoHS compliant and uses no hydrogen gas. It measures 28.3 x 43.6 x 36.1 mm (excluding protrusion) and weighs approximately 85g.