Tab terminal relay delivers 20 A at 800 VDC with 0.9 W power consumption

This new relay delivers 20A 800 VDC, 10A 1,000VDC higher voltage switching with no specific polarity requirements for the connection of load terminals, and low power consumption (0.9W at coil rated voltage). It features non-polarized contacts, making it suitable for charge and discharge circuits using FCL Components’ arc suppression technology to protect its contacts.
The FTR-E1J 20A is ideal for both fuel and electric vehicles, solar, machinery, and battery applications, including electric vehicle pre-charge (HEV, PHEV, FCV, EV), PTC heaters, quick charge stations, photovoltaic power generation systems, hybrid construction machinery, battery systems, and V2H systems.