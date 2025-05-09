Tactile switch lasts for 2 million cycles

Littelfuse, Inc. has introduced its TLSM Series tactile switches, designed for surface-mount technology (SMT) applications. These switches are built with a mechanical lifecycle rated for up to 2 million actuations, providing long-term durability in high-use environments. The devices measure 3.45 mm in height and use a Single Pole Double Throw (SPDT) configuration, which supports circuit designs requiring dual-output paths.

The TLSM Series operates within a 1 V to 16 V DC voltage range and supports currents from 10 µA to 50 mA, aligning it with low-power electronic systems. The design includes a soft actuator mechanism to provide a distinct tactile response while minimizing noise. An ingress protection rating of IP54 helps shield the switches from dust and water exposure, making them suitable for industrial and outdoor use.

These switches are packaged in tape and reel format to support automated manufacturing processes. They are compatible with applications such as control panels, instrumentation, automotive dashboards, wearable medical devices, and handheld consumer electronics. The TLSM Series is also positioned as an extension of Littelfuse’s existing tactile switch portfolio, particularly enhancing durability and offering SPDT switching in a compact form factor.

TLSM switches are available in quantities of 1,100 through Littelfuse’s authorized distribution network. The Littelfuse website provides additional details and specifications.