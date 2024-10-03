Tactile switches offer 200,000 cycle lifespan

Littelfuse, Inc. offers the C&K Switches EL2 Series Tactile Switches, designed for general-purpose switching applications. These sealed surface-mount technology (SMT) tactile switches are available in heights of 3.5 and 5.2 millimeters, with actuation forces of 2 newtons and 3.5 newtons. The EL2 Series features IP67 sealing, protecting against dust and water ingress. The switches utilize a J-Bend SMT package, which is compatible with standard pick-and-place machines.

Gavin Xu, Technical Development Manager of the Electronics Business Unit Engineering at Littelfuse, stated that the EL2 demonstrates the company’s focus on addressing layout size requirements and environmental limitations in customer applications.

The switches are designed for consumer electronics, industrial applications, transportation, and medical devices. With a lifecycle of 200,000 cycles, the EL2 Series is intended for long-term use in various environments. The switches are available in tape and reel format, with quantities of 2,000 for 3.5 mm height switches and 1,400 for 5.2 mm height switches. Littelfuse acquired C&K Switches in 2022, expanding its portfolio in electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions across multiple industries.