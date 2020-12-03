Automotive 40/60-V MOSFETs are AEC-Q101 qualified

The TQM Family of single and dual N-channel automotive-grade power MOSFETs from Taiwan Semiconductor are offered with drain-to-source breakdown voltage (BV DSS ) of either 40 or 60 V. All of the 14 parts in this AEC-Q101 family feature a maximum operating temperature (Tj) of 175° C. And unlike many other products in this class, all are 100% tested for compliance with published maximum on resistance and UIS/Avalanche rating. The devices are all packaged in an industry compatible, wettable flank, 5×6-mm PDFN package.

The TQM family offers designers a number of benefits and some improvements over competing devices:

• 100% UIS/Avalanche Ratings Compliance. Provides assurance of consistent safe operating area (SOA)

• R DS(ON) , Max. Guaranteed. 100% testing for compliance with published specs allows design to tighter margins

• AEC-Q101 Certification. Assures proven quality and reliability in critical transportation electronics and other high-reliability applications

• 175°C T j , Max. Essential for many automotive applications.

• Wettable Flank Packaging. Facilitate lower-cost manufacturing (AOI vs X-Ray inspection) and offer higher production yields

• Product Part Approval Process (PPAP). Taiwan Semiconductor MOSFET fabrication facilities meet the most stringent AEC standards and PPAP documentation is available on request.

Design resources include data sheets, spice models, and app notes. Price (OEM Quantities): From $0.84. Lead Time: Samples in-stock (Digi-Key and Mouser).