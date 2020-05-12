Take a class in SDR and antenna design

The Wireless Research Center and The Ascendancy Group are hosting training classes for engineers, developers, and technical teams for RF design and antenna development.

The Wireless Research Center (WRC) is an independent, private nonprofit dedicated to applied research driving communications innovation. The WRC has the expertise and equipment to provide research, development, engineering, and testing of antenna, radio frequency and other wireless technologies as an International Organization for Standardization (ISO) accredited organization.

The WRC’s focus on innovation and applied research extends to support federal government initiatives and the U.S. Department of Defense and suppliers. The WRC’s partnership with The Ascendancy Group (TAG) includes serving as a supplier of wireless technology expertise and testing services.

The joint TAG and WRC class, “Principles and Applications of Software Defined Radios,” mwill be conducted June 22-26 at the WRC headquarters in Wake Forest, N.C. The class provides the technical background and practical experience to understand the use of software defined radios (SDRs) for communications, testing and measurement, and RF system development.

With prior coordination, participants may bring devices for testing reception and analysis of measurements. Using both presentations, simulations, and hands-on, lab-based examples, participants will:

Review traditional hardware and current SDR radio architectures.

Install and operate several SDR platforms and tools sets.

Use SDRs for reception and transmission of voice and data, and RF test and measurement tools.

Learn how SDRs can be used for rapid prototyping and design of RF systems.

TAG offers many other training classes including basic radio propagation and antennas class to teach an understanding of how antennas are made to yield specific properties and operate effectively in specific environments. Swartz is a lab instructor in the class teaching basic antenna theory and modeling using EZNEC software, as well as antenna construction and testing to support field expedient operations.

A future class is in development at the WRC headquarters for advanced antenna simulation modeling and prototyping. The class will use tools including HFSS and CST to simulate advanced antennas and arrays. The class also includes comparing simulations to actual anechoic chamber measurements at the WRC headquarters.