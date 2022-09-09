Tantalum capacitors meet MIL-PRF-39006 specs

Exxelia is expanding its line of MIL-PRF-39006/22 & MIL-PRF-39006/25 tantalum capacitors, with the support of the reliability level R.

Exxelia now offers the reliability level R, in addition to levels M and P for the specifications MIL-PRF-39006/22 & MIL-PRF-39006/25, equivalent to CLR79 and CLR81 series. Available in all package sizes (T1 to T4), these fully sealed products cover voltages from 6 V to 125 V, deliver capacitance values ranging from 1.7 µF to 1200 µF, and are designed to operate at temperatures ranging from -55°C to +125°C and withstand the harshest environmental conditions. Performance highlights over solid tantalum capacitors include higher energy density, higher ripple currents, lower ESR, and lower DC leakage current.

The devices are designed for complex design requirements and can be easily integrated into projects such as power supplies and converters or filtering units for the aerospace and defense industries.

MIL 39006/22 & MIL 39006/25 Level R is now available for order with a lead time of 14 weeks.