TCXOs for Silicon Lab ICs target network synchronizer, base station apps

Sunstu Electronics introduces the latest Stratum 3 TCXO specially designed for Silicon Lab ICs. These TCXOs come in small, ceramic SMD package delivered by Tape and Reel. The Stratum 3 clock serves to track input under normal operating conditions, but at a wider range than the Stratum 2.

STX478 and STX479 both come in a 7.0mm x 5.0mm package size and have an output frequency of 12.8 MHz meant to function with high-density CMOS (HCMOS). They support network synchronizers and base stations that use femtocells and microcells. Model STX478 offers a frequency stability over -20°C to 75°C of ±0.28ppm. While model STX479 offers ±0.14ppm at same temperature range. Their overall stability at ±4.6ppm can withstand 20 years of aging. These models can be used as the reference clock solution for Silicon Labs Si5348/83/84/88/89.

Key features: