Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

TCXOs for Silicon Lab ICs target network synchronizer, base station apps

By

Stratum 3 TCXOSunstu Electronics introduces the latest Stratum 3 TCXO specially designed for Silicon Lab ICs. These TCXOs come in small, ceramic SMD package delivered by Tape and Reel. The Stratum 3 clock serves to track input under normal operating conditions, but at a wider range than the Stratum 2.

STX478 and STX479 both come in a 7.0mm x 5.0mm package size and have an output frequency of 12.8 MHz meant to function with high-density CMOS (HCMOS). They support network synchronizers and base stations that use femtocells and microcells. Model STX478 offers a frequency stability over -20°C to 75°C of ±0.28ppm. While model STX479 offers ±0.14ppm at same temperature range. Their overall stability at ±4.6ppm can withstand 20 years of aging. These models can be used as the reference clock solution for Silicon Labs Si5348/83/84/88/89.

Key features:

  • Frequency of 12.8MHz
  • Dimensions of 7.0mm x 5.0mm
  • Frequency stability of ±28ppm (STX478)
  • Frequency stability of ±14ppm (STX479)
  • Aging per day of ±02ppm
  • Overall stability of ±6ppm includes 20 years of aging
  • Operating temperature range from -20°C to 75°C
  • HCMOS (High-Density CMOS)
  • Reference design for Silicon lab Si5348/83/84/88/89

 

You may also like:

EE World Online
Follow us on TwitterAdd us on FacebookFollow us on YouTube Add us on Instagram