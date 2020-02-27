Class I & II medical, industrial supplies deliver 600 W in 3×5-in footprint

The TDK-Lambda brand CUS600M ac-d cpower supply series comes in a 3×5-in footprint. Rated at 600 W, these compact products meet curve B conducted and radiated EMI in either a Class I or Class II (double insulated) construction, without the need for external filtering. This flexibility allows the CUS600M to be used in a wide range of applications, including home healthcare, medical, dental, test and measurement, broadcast and industrial equipment.

The CUS600M series accepts an 85 to 264 Vac input and has a no-load power consumption of less than 0.5 W when the output is inhibited. Seven output voltages are available, 12, 19, 24, 28, 32, 36 and 48 V. A 5-V 2-A standby voltage, remote on/off, remote sense and a power good signal are fitted as standard. A cover with integral fan option is also available. The open frame models measure 76.2x127x37 mm (WxLxH), or 85x157x42.5 mm with the cover/fan assembly fitted.

Convection cooled, the CUS600M can deliver 400 W (600 W peak) in -20 to +40°C ambient temperatures, derating linearly to 200 W load at +70°C. With forced-air cooling or the integral fan fitted, the series provides 600 W at +55°C ambient, derating to 420 W at +70°C. The efficiency of the series is up to 96%, reducing internal power losses.

The CUS600M has an input to output isolation of 4 kVac (2 x MoPP), an input-to-ground isolation of 2,000 Vac (1 x MoPP) and an output-to-ground isolation of 1,500 Vac (1 x MoPP) for suitability in B and BF rated medical equipment. The leakage current is <200 µA and touch current is <100 µA. The maximum operating, transportation and storage altitude is 5,000 m.

Safety certifications include IEC/EN/ES 60601-1 and IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 with CE marking for the Low Voltage, EMC and RoHS Directives. The units also comply with EN 55011-B and EN 55032-B conducted and radiated emissions (Class I and II), and meet the EN 61000-3-2 harmonics, IEC60601-1-2 Edition 4 and IEC 61000-4 immunity standards.

More information can be obtained at the following TDK-Lambda Americas website, https://www.us.tdk-lambda.com/lp/products/cus-m-series.htm, or by calling 800-LAMBDA-4. Product availability for the CUS600M power supply series can be found via the link to TDK-Lambda’s distributor network (see “Check Distributor Stock”) at https://www.us.tdk-lambda.com/lp/.